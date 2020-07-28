Things to remember before buying the perfect wedding shoes

Are you confused about your wedding shoes? Then the tips given might be helpful for you. You can get an idea about buying the right type of shoes for your BIG day.

When it comes to talk to about wedding look of the bride and groom, it has to be perfect from head to toe. Not a single thing should not be neglected. The shoes are an important part of your wedding trousseau. Wedding shoes play a major role on that special day.

So, you have to keep certain things in mind while going to shop for your wedding shoes. First, remember to take your shoe size and then start selecting. What are the other things to look for? Read below.

Things to consider while buying the perfect wedding shoes:

1- It may be fascinating for you to wear high heels on that day to nail the wedding look. But remember, you have to walk and stand for several hours to meet people. So, if you are a novice, then avoid going for high heels. They may ruin your day by causing pain.

2- But if you love to wear heels and want to avoid any inconvenient situation, carry an extra pair of special shoes or sandals as a saviour.

3- It is not advisable to wear your wedding shoes at the wedding day right after buying them. Make sure you buy them some days before the wedding and wear the shoes to walk around the house, especially on a carpet.

4- Make sure the shoes and the wedding attire both compliment each other. There should be a subtle balance in them.

5- Before finalising the shoes at the store get a trial of the pair to check if the shoes fit.

6- You need to keep your venue in mind also while buy the shoes. If the function is taking place in an outdoor space, then ask the store manager to suggest the right pair before buying them.

7- Weather also matters for the shoes. Be careful that you don’t ruin them in rain and mud.

8- Your wedding shoes will do half work. The rest would be done by your feet. So, you have to pamper your feet before the wedding with regular foot massage and pedicure.

