Things to keep in mind while planning a weekday wedding
Here are some considerations when organizing a weekday wedding.
Although weddings have traditionally taken place on weekends, there is no one one stopping you or no law prohibiting you from considering the rest of the week to host your ceremony. A weekday wedding enables couples to lower their wedding costs if they are unable to book their ideal location or only want to get hitched on a specific date. But naturally, weekday weddings provide unique planning difficulties and practical considerations, so it's better to be ready.
Here we bring you 4 things to keep in mind while considering a weekday wedding.
1. You’ll save on money
Plan your wedding for a weekday if you're on a tight budget. Weekends and holidays are the busiest days for weddings, hence the rates are the highest on those days. However, they'll probably give you a better bargain if you move your ceremony to a day when they're not already promised to bring in clients, such as on weekdays.
2. You should invite your guests in advance
The primary obstacle in planning a midweek wedding is the possibility that not all of your invited guests will be able to attend. Send out the invitations at least two or three months prior to the ceremony so that attendees may make arrangements for leave from work and any necessary travel arrangements that needs to be made. This will help you attract as many attendees to your marriage as possible.
3. Party might not function to the same standard
Due to the fact that many attendees have the next day's obligations at the workplace, weekday weddings may feel a little more low-key. Some vendors may find it much more difficult to service than on the weekends. Additionally, if you try to give your visitors a short notice of your wedding, it could be more difficult for them to get authorization for any required leave of absence to celebrate a weekday wedding.
4. Plan a ceremony for the evening
Be open to having a night-time ceremony so your main guests can join after work. To lighten up the mood and to buck up your guests who are traveling far and from their worksites, you can also schedule the cocktail hour prior to the nuptials. A ceremony at dusk or by moonlight can also be quite stylish and romantic.
Thus take into account these weekday wedding tips if you're organizing a midweek ceremony.
Also Read: 4 Easy tips to ease your first dance nerves on your wedding