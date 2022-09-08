Things to keep in mind while planning a weekday wedding

1. You’ll save on money

Plan your wedding for a weekday if you're on a tight budget. Weekends and holidays are the busiest days for weddings, hence the rates are the highest on those days. However, they'll probably give you a better bargain if you move your ceremony to a day when they're not already promised to bring in clients, such as on weekdays.

2. You should invite your guests in advance

The primary obstacle in planning a midweek wedding is the possibility that not all of your invited guests will be able to attend. Send out the invitations at least two or three months prior to the ceremony so that attendees may make arrangements for leave from work and any necessary travel arrangements that needs to be made. This will help you attract as many attendees to your marriage as possible.