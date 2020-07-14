Thinking about your wedding mandap? THESE are the latest ideas to opt for

Have you selected your wedding mandap for the D-day? Make sure, the mandap looks beautiful. Read below to know more.

Mandap is the place, where the entire wedding ritual takes place. Nowadays, people decorate the mandap in different styles and theme to make it look classy. The mandap should be decorated in a great grandeur for the photographs. Wedding photos then turn out to be extraordinary.

Are you thinking to get creative about your wedding mandap? Then, here are some ideas for it. We have also listed the things that you should remember before choosing the right mandap decoration for your big day.

Creative ideas for wedding mandap decoration

What to keep in mind before finalising a mandap decoration?

1- Keep the theme of your wedding in mind while choosing the mandap so that they both compliment each other.

2- The style of the mandap has to match the theme. You can make it bold and creative. You can always search online for the best decoration.

3- Don’t forget about the guest list. You have to select the size of the mandap according to the guest list as well.

4- Perfect lighting is the most important part of the mandap decoration. If it doesn’t get the right lighting, then the mandap will look dull.

5- Decoration doesn’t mean only flowers. There are several other things that can be used to make it look beautiful like silk or satin fabrics, candles, etc. So, incorporate all these things for the decoration.

6- Lastly, you need to fix your budget. There are endless options, but you need to choose those which are under your budget. So, talk to your vendor before finalising the deal.

Here are some ideas for the best wedding mandap. Check out the video below.

