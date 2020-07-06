Thinking to have a unique wedding card? Check out THESE tips and ideas

People often don’t think much about their wedding card. But it can be curated with numerous creative ideas and designs. So, here's how to create it.

Wedding invitations are one of the most initial stages to make the entire occasion extra special and memorable. So, you can make it super unique to convey the “save the date” message to your guests so that they will also be amazed with the unique invitation card.

Are you thinking to make your wedding card unique? Then, this article is just for you. There is no boundary to make your invitation card attractive and different from others. Rather, your guests will remember it for a long time for its uniqueness. Your wedding card should speak of your personality and match the wedding theme. So, here are some unique ideas to create it.

Here's how to create a unique wedding invitation card:

1- Colour blocking is a great style to make your wedding card more catchy. Deep shades with neutral tones will work perfectly.

2- To give your card a vintage touch, you can opt for letter-pressed invitations. They look very classy.

3- Transparent acrylic invitations with words in white colour work great for minimalists who like to keep everything simple.

4- Illustrations are also good for the card to make it look unique. Illustrated watercolour invitations look amazing.

5- If you are a nature lover, then opt for wedding cards that are designed with green watercolours.

6- Instead of papers, you can also go with leather invitations. They are great for free-spirited brides.

7- Copper coloured palette is another great way of making your card look rustic and elegant.

8- Wedding invitation on wood is an attractive way of giving your card a bohemian look.

9- If you love desi style and want to make it a traditional card, then go for burnt tones.

10- There is nothing wrong with gothic. So, if you want to have a gothic wedding card, then go for a black palette with words written in golden colour on it.

Check out the video below for unique wedding card designs

