Due to the summer heat, arranging a wedding event can be dicey and quite challenging. So, here are some tips and hacks to make your summer wedding an Instagram wonder for real.

Weddings in India are incomparable social events with attention-grabbing ceremonies. Although the last year was a challenging one for the wedding industry, the recovery has been swift, and weddings are gaining back their sheen. With summer just around the corner, wedding festivities are on the verge of turning into colourful celebrations of love and togetherness. Today, obviously no modern-day event is complete without social media posts; and specially curated wedding hashtags along with phrases like ‘One for the Gram’ and ‘Instagram-worthy photos’ - are all staples in a wedding planner’s dictionary. So, in this regard, Priya Srivastav - Brand Marketing Manager, OYO's Weddingz. in, shares 5 tips and tricks to elevate your summer wedding and make it “an affair to remember” on Instagram.

Vouch for Floral Accessories

Summer is synonymous with flowers and it’s a great way to encapsulate the floral spirit through bridal outfits. Floral jewellery has already been a voguish trend and as an extension to this, scores of brides today are opting for floral kaleeras. Apart from being really lightweight and comfortable to wear, floral kaleeras are doused in pastel colours. And they make stunning photographs on the hands with mehndi. Grooms also shouldn’t feel left behind here. So, floral-print pagdis and jackets for men are already catching up as a trend and men too can look dapper in pastel summer hues.

Celebrate by the Pool

Summer temperatures in India will continue to soar and it can get challenging to have an outdoor wedding event in the heat. And while social distancing is the new normal, having an open poolside wedding at a sunset breezy location would be a great idea. The bonus here is that the poolside view makes for stunningly azure photo backdrops that are sure to adorn your Instagram feed.

Raise your glasses at the Summer Cooler Bar

Although bar counters at weddings aren’t always a very Indian thing, the trend is definitely catching up. And for a summer wedding, it is the perfect antidote to the heat. For the non-alcoholic ones, chilled fruity water and fizzy coolers in funky-looking glasses, and pitchers of iced tea will be great to stay hydrated and upbeat. To double up the bar as a photo corner, space can be made chic with wooden crates, mason jars, floral decorations, and much more.

Mini Dessert Table for your hunger pangs

The good old Indian dessert counter with traditional sweets is slowly witnessing a modern twist. Couples and their families today want a mix of local and global dessert cuisines and what’s the better way to do this than a mini dessert table. To cash in on that summery vibe, all the patisserie treats can be topped with edible flowers and petit icing patterns. A mini dessert table is sure to up your wedding’s Instagram quotient because guests are going to click before they eat.

Quirky Photo booth designs

Reinvent the standard wooden frame photo booth by making it more unique and personalized. Using all the colour and sunlight which are abundant during the summers, photo booths can be elevated to beautiful Instagram-worthy corners. Lace curtains, tonnes of flowers, circular floral swings, rustic themes – nothing is off the table when it comes to creating the ideal summer wedding photo booth that your guests will always remember.

