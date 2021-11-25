Tips to avoid having wedding planning arguments with your in laws

Marriage is widely known as a sacred union of two souls. However, from a broader perspective, marriage also signifies your commitment to your fiancé’s wellbeing. So it is imperative that all the decisions you make in the wedding planning phase are in the best interest of your future spouse. If you’re struggling with what seems like argumentative in-laws or simply family members who are causing problems, then read on. We bring you a few ways to avoid having wedding planning arguments with your in-laws ahead of your big day.

Discuss what is negotiable and non-negotiable for you

Sometimes, a wedding element may be important to you, but it could be a thing that your partner is willing to compromise on. So for smoother communication, define the things that you can compromise on and the ones that you won’t negotiate. You can make your partner come up with a similar list. However, both of you must endeavor to keep the list short and to work as a team.

How to tackle grouchy relatives and in-laws

At times, you may find that one particular relative or even your in-laws are being grouchy or argumentative. At this point, you must consider that perhaps they just want to be a part of the process and help with something important. If they are feeling left out, simply give them a task that you need to be handled and thank them graciously. It can help you take routine tasks off your plate and will constructively occupy the other person.

Look at the big picture

While you’re busy planning intricate aspects of the ceremony, it can be easy to lose sight of what is important. While booking your favorite makeup artist and a beautiful venue may seem like critical aspects, remember that all is in vain without your fiancé. It is the person you’re choosing to marry that makes the ceremony so special to you at the end of the day.

You may use these tips to keep your wedding planning process drama-free and strengthen the bond between your and your prospective in-laws!

