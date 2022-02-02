Tips to deal with cold feet if you’re having doubts before your wedding

Many times, the hustle bustle of the wedding madness can leave you feeling overwhelmed. There could be nasty spats between the couple and disagreements between the two families as well. These could prompt you to rethink your decision to marry your beau. But don’t worry, you’re just having cold feet before the wedding as it can be a life-altering decision. Nevertheless, it is vital that you know you are making the right choice for you. So, read about some things you can do to know your mind.

Talk it over with your bestie

At times, our families and relatives exert too much pressure on us to tie the knot. Or perhaps it is all of your friends getting married and posting happy pictures with their babies on social media that has prompted you to take this decision for yourself. However, as marriage means tying yourself to another human for the rest of your life, you need to know that you will not regret your choice. Talk about your reservation with your best friend. A heart-to-heart chat can help you know what you need to do.

Take a short solo trip to introspect

The presence of wedding planners, your fiancé and your relatives may be too much for you if you are getting pre-wedding jitters. So, to know if your man is the right husband for you, simply take a short solo day trip alone. The calm you experience in a serene atmosphere will help you settle your thoughts and introspect. If you end up missing your fiancé and wanting to immediately call them, then you know they belong in your life.

Request a meeting with your fiancé

Whether it is a day before the wedding or mere hours prior to the ceremony, ask to see your fiancé. It concerns their life as much as it does yours; so, you must consult them about your worries and fears. Talk things over with your fiancé and come an understanding that suits every party involved.

Should your introspection lead to you deciding against marriage, simply give it 3 days to ensure you are firm on your decision.

Also Read: Dating tips for LGBTQ individuals who happen to be introverts