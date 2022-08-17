Tips to draft your Wedding toast as the best man

One of your friends or your brother will undoubtedly ask you to be the best man at his wedding at some time in your life. When a loved one asks you to be their right hand at the wedding, it's a wonderful feeling. Beyond the amusing and innocuous best man duties, though, such as organizing an unforgettable bachelorette party or owning the main stage, your ultimate obligation is to make a moving wedding toast. And it's very normal to feel a bit anxious about making a toast in front of a large audience. But with enough thought, preparation, and practice, you'll be astounded by your wedding speech in no time.

Here we bring you a few tips to nail your wedding toast as the best man.

1. Prepare your speech in advance

Starting early—at least two months before the wedding—is the first piece of advice on how to write a best man speech. Start scribbling down ideas, tales, anecdotes, and phrases that you might want to utilize. You can lose track of time with all the functions you have to attend in the near future. It's advisable to prepare in advance to reduce stress when it comes time to compose a fantastic best man speech.

2. Limit your alcohol intake before the speech

Don't make a fool of yourself by disgracing your toast. It's common to try to relax your nerves, but having more than one drink during happy hour could misfire because alcohol will simply magnify powerful emotions which you have held back. Being entirely unconstrained is not a good idea since you can say something that you later come to regret.

3. Practice your speech

The ideal course of action is to practice with a friend. Anyone giving significant speech practice in advance. Before the actual event, you should read it out to yourself at least two or three times. Practice is essential to producing your optimum showing, but it will also build your confidence in front of the camera. To get frank comments, think about emailing the film to a mate, other attendants, or family member.

It can be difficult to put all of your ideas and emotions in words, particularly if you're not used to discussing them with the fellas. You can deliver your finest speech by using the aforementioned suggestions.

