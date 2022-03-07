Tips to forget your ex when you're having an arranged marriage

Not all of us are lucky enough to marry the ones we are already in love with. While fate intervenes at times that causes you to go your separate ways, in other cases, there may be an abundance of love but a lack of compatibility that causes a breakup. No matter the reason behind your fated heartbreak, if you’re moving on to tie the knot with another, you must do your best to leave the memories of your ex behind. Here’s a few things you can do if you are pestered by persistent thoughts of your ex just before your wedding.

Recall all the reasons why you broke it off

Whether your ex was an abusive partner or they simply didn’t have the same future goals as you, try to recall all the reasons why you broke it off. Unless, you are being coerced into an arranged marriage, there is no reason why you should mar your future with memories of what has passed you by. Remembering the fights and tears should help you move on.

Ring up an old friend

Sometimes it isn’t that you can’t forget your ex, but just that you are feeling lonely. So, make sure you do not contact your ex. Instead, make a plan to hang out with an old friend and enlist their aid to banish memories of your ex. A good friend shall be able to help you make the right choice and stay true to the person you are.

Consider getting therapy

Many times, you may be afraid that your future spouse would turn out to be like your ex. It is probably why you are airing traumatic memories of them just before your big day. If you are afraid of repeating toxic patterns, simply seek the aid of a licenced professional who could analyse deep-seated issues in your past that are obstacles in your future.

Resolving these feelings shall give you the best chance at a happy future with your spouse!

