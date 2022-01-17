Tips for grooms to make their bride more comfortable on first night after arranged marriage

When stepping into an arranged marriage, many grooms feel as though the pressure is on them to ensure they please their partners on their first night. While the onus of making it a fine evening lays on both the bride and the groom, the truth remains that the bride is leaving behind everything and everyone she holds dear to move in with the man. So, we present some tips that grooms can use to make themselves as well as their new bride more comfortable on first night after their arranged marriage.

Spend some time grooming yourself prior to the wedding

The wedding night is much anticipated as the first time you’re sharing a marital bed with your new spouse. Hence, it is as much a time for conversation, as it is for anatomical exploration. Nevertheless, to ensure you feel comfortable and your spouse does too, it would be wise to spend some time on grooming yourself prior to your big day. This could mean everything from getting a shave to trimming areas you need to and stocking up on a great perfume for your wedding night.

Keep some breath mints handy

One of the biggest turn offs in bed is foul odour emanating from your partner’s mouth. Not only could this repulse your new bride, but it can also put a damper on your amorous activities. So, keep a pack of breath mints handy so that you can have some and so can your bride should the need arise.

It’s okay to admit you’re exhausted

While you may have been dreaming of this night for years together, executing a big fat Indian wedding with great gusto will probably ensure that you’re exhausted. It is completely fine to admit this to your bride and take the night to relax together after the wedding madness. You never know, she might just feel the same way.

Remember that you have a lifetime to spend together, so building a great friendship is the best way to sail the seas of marriage.

