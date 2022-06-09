Tips on how to make DIY props for your friend's bridal shower

Bridal Showers are the custom of showering gifts, love, and blessings on the bride-to-be before she begins her married life. This is the bride's one day to relax and be pampered by her closest friends and family before her big day. One of the best ways to show your support and love for the bride as she begins her journey in the new married life is to host a bridal shower. The beauty of a bridal shower is in the details, so one must take advantage of this chance to mix and match different elements.

Therefore, we've compiled a list of DIY bridal shower decoration ideas for your friend that are both inexpensive and simple.

1. Photobooth

Because pictures are such an important part of any bridal shower, especially for the bridesmaids, there's no better way to help them remember the wedding than with a DIY photo booth. You can make your backdrop as elaborate or as simple as you want, as long as it isn't a plain white wall. Match the photobooth to the bridal shower's theme and style, and add some pastel shades and curtains matching the backdrop to complete the look.

2. Balloon arch

Because they take up a lot of visual space, balloons are one of the cheapest and most effective bridal shower decoration ideas. Instead of using a glue gun, the DIY option can use fishing wire. A helium tank or pump will also help, or simply take the help from your friends who can help you blow them. To match your colour scheme, choose a few different coloured balloons.

3. Candy table

Order bulk sweets in your party's colour scheme to create a beautiful and delicious candy bar. Then, on pretty paper plates or in glass vases, arrange them. When creating a colour-coordinated candy table, use clear containers to allow the candy's colour to shine through.

4. Make simple centrepieces

Choosing the right centrepieces is our favourite way to add a little flair to a bridal shower without going overboard. For a full effect, gather plenty of baby's breath and eucalyptus greenery, then add a few roses or accent flowers. When it comes to vases, think outside the box. A boho or rustic look can be achieved by using vintage pitchers, antique bottles and glass jars.

We hope that these clever and affordable DIY bridal shower decoration ideas for your friend save you money and time while still allowing you to throw the best bridal shower possible.

