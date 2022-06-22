Tips for mastering your Groomsmen responsibilities

Before the ‘Sagai’ or engagement, you probably had a lot of the details of your ideal wedding planned in your mind. From the bridesmaids to your close-knit friend circle, you almost certainly had a list of special people you wanted to play significant roles on your big day. However, have you considered the groomsmen? The guys customarily carry out some important best man and groomsmen responsibilities for the ‘Dulhe-raja’ on his D-Day.

Here, we bring you 4 tips for mastering the groomsmen responsibilities.

1. Attend pre-wedding events

Groomsmen are expected to attend all pre-wedding events, with the exception of the bride shower, unless an important event arises. It's important to express your support for the couple from their engagement all the way to their pheras at the mandap, even though one of those occasions might sound a lot more enjoyable than the others.

2. Help pick the ring

Most modern couples visit their jeweler together to choose their engagement rings, with the person having the final say. However, the prospective groomsmen might be invited to assist with the ring buying in order to preserve it, a surprise for her. If you don't know much about engagement rings or proposals, just conduct some study in advance so you can offer an informed opinion to your best groom friend.

3. Act as stagehands

When the groom first arrives at the ceremony, the groomsmen assist him in getting settled on the wedding stage where he is waiting for the bride before varmala. Most importantly, they will support the groom and just be a good buddy, allaying any last-minute jitters. Groomsmen should be prepared to do anything from calming his anxiety on the big day to discussing the difficulties of married life in advance and assisting him in choosing the ideal sherwani or suit.

4. Get a wedding gift

Although not absolutely needed, groomsmen should give the couple a present, especially if you are close to them. Consider it as a modest ‘wish you can use this’ present that you are giving them as they begin a new chapter in their lives. You may even offer to host them for their wedding night in a posh hotel as a gesture to keep things exciting and fun.

You have now fulfilled all of your duties as a groomsman. Now is the time to relax, take a breather, and give your love life some attention.

