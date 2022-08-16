Tips to prepare your toddler to be the flower girl at a wedding

One of the most adorable parts of your D-Day is the flower girl gig! Tiny, cute, 2-10 years old child in a white cutesy dress walking the aisle and scattering floras and cheerfulness makes everyone go aww is a moment and feeling everyone wants in their ceremony. But making them walk without any tantrums is quite an overwhelming task. This might need full-fledge prep so that they can perform their role rightly in the wedding. Fortunately, here are some effortless tips to pull off the best performance from your young attendants while making them giggle in laughter. Scroll down and know how to prepare your toddler to be the best flower girl at a wedding.

Talk with them beforehand

These little youngsters admire it when an adult talks and plays up with them and taking out some time to discuss their role in the wedding can aid in getting them on board. Make sure to involve with them at a time when they are alone, happy and playing. Explain to them in their kiddish language what they have to do and how. Talk to them about the little white fairy-like outfit they are going to wear, their actions and where they have to come and stand. Tackle their questions and if they are shy, make sure that you make them comfortable with yourself first.

Offer them some gifts or treats

It is no denying that children can’t negate a gift bribe! You can either tell them that after doing this, they will be getting chocolates or any gift or you can make a person hold a gift or treat right in front of the aisle to add up to their performance. This will assist the kid to focus their energy on reaching the treat.

Practice is the best policy

One of the best ways to make them prepare for the actual ceremony is to have them practice quite closely to the actual ceremony as possible. The child might forget about the training at the rehearsal dinner since it doesn’t look like the same ceremony and their mind isn’t too fresh. Moreover, social anxiety or feelings of shyness might hit them once the venue is filled up with guests and so your best bet will be to make them practice right before the ceremony.

Keep them busy

Make sure that you never let the toddler or flower girl bored as they will completely lose interest in the ceremony. You can let them play some games, talk to them, and provide them with phone diversions to save them from boredom before the ceremony. Fuel them with delicious snacks to bid adieu to any hunger-induced crabbiness. Feed them foods that are fuss-free and do not create any mess.

