Tips to lay out a charming theme for your magnificent desi wedding

From selecting a historic fort or a remote alpine resort as your location, to deciding every element of the décor; wedding planning can be quite a hassle. Yet, making sure you give yourself enough time to organize your marriage is the first step. Therefore, a longer time frame is advantageous; if at all possible, aim for around a year’s worth of time. Most people see a destination wedding as a grand celebration that everyone will remember because there are fewer guests and decisions to be made. So, we present the tips to lay out a charming theme for your royal Indian wedding and some ways for incorporating unique components to increase the venue's aesthetic appeal.

Choosing a Heritage Fort or rustic mountain resort as your Venue Have you ever considered getting married in a royal palace or even an opulent historic fort? The popularity of destination weddings in Udaipur lends the event a regal air. To be completely honest, destination weddings are less expensive overall, yet they still look elegant. You might use this as your vacation period to spend quality time with your loved ones. Adding bespoke elements to enhance the beauty of the venue Every wedding venue has a unique aura that must match the event's concept. A Rajasthani palace's colourful ceilings, for instance, might exude majesty. One option for a wedding in Udaipur is a vintage-style ceremony. Alternately, don't be afraid to get modern with floral-topped tables and string lights if a traditional four-star wedding site surrounded by towering mountains is in the cards.