At every wedding event, couples are increasingly going above and beyond to generate a "wow" effect right from hiring live musicians to fascinating performers. So, before organising a cocktail party, consider what will work best for your gathering. Will professional dancers dressed as disco balls encourage guests to hit the dance floor? Do you want to make a memorable entrance with moving statues? The hosts adore it when visitors walk into the room after dinner service and are immediately excited by the evening’s entertainment. So, here are some tips to make your cocktail party the most memorable event of the season.

Pose for a personal portrait or caricature

While a photo-booth with comical accessories is entertaining, why not have a more formal picture shoot for your guests? Create a photo booth where guests can take a lit, posed picture in front of a fancy backdrop. The final images will be fit to adorn a magazine's pages. The secret? Instead of being taken by a machine, the images are taken by a professional photographer, creating an atmosphere where the guest and the newlyweds both get to capture everlasting classics. You can also have a caricature artist etch out your guests in all their glory.

Present the Trendiest Desserts

Here's your chance to shine as a Top Chef: wow your relatives and friends by freezing ice cream right in front of them. As an alternative to a dessert counter, a nitrogen ice cream bar can be placed. The manner of flash-freeze ice cream is a process that appears magical to anyone who witnesses the liquid transform into a creamy mass. You can also have a make-your-own dessert bar for hungry guests.