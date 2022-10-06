Tips to make your Valayidal function a huge success

The ‘valayidal’ function ceremony serves as the beginning of the traditional Muslim wedding rites in Kerala. It is more akin to the North Indian ‘roka’ ceremony, in which the groom's family pays a visit to the girl's house. A valayidal gathering is held at the bride's home to kick off the celebrations, and the groom's family gives the bride a piece of gold jewellery as a gift. After this process, a religious leader assists in setting the wedding date as per the wishes of both the families. So, here we are providing you with some advice in order to give your wedding festivities a terrific start and make your valayidal function a major success.

1. Make a list of all attendees Make sure to invite just your closest friends and family to your very private valayidal celebration. It serves as a sort of formal introduction to the relationship between two families. The families and friends of the bride and groom are united at this ritual. Make careful to keep your guest list small because both sides will invite their family members. You might want to put up a highly private environment so that the two families can get to know one another and connect, increasing the likelihood of interactions.

2. Pick up some creative invitation cards Traditionally Muslim weddings in Kerala are celebrated with a lot of grandeur and extravaganza as they usher in a spiritual union between two people blessed by Allah. Get some cool and sassy valayidal invitation cards and send them out to your guests to kick off the very first and most crucial step in having your valayidal done. Use handcrafted, satin, velvet, silk, and metallic paper to give your cards a classic, genuine feel. The invitations must be similarly remarkable because your valayidal ceremony is a very private and precious event that ushers in a magnificent bond of wedlock.