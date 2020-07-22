  1. Home
Tuxedo vs Suit: What is the difference between THESE two?

People often get confused with tuxedo and suits, especially for their wedding. So, it’s better to know the differences between them before opting for one. Read below.
Tuxedo and suit are both worn for a wedding or any formal event. But people often don’t understand the difference between these two. And tuxedos are also evolving a lot in style. Before you choose anyone of it for attending a function or for your wedding, it’s better to know the difference.

The main difference is not only in the design, but they are also both different in terms of material, shirt style and accessories. Even their purposes are different for wearing.

Difference between tuxedo and suit:

Tuxedo

Tuxedos have satin details like satin-faced lapels, satin buttons. Its accessories are cummerbund, waistcoat, self-tied bowtie, etc. These are worn with only white shirts with a wing collar or turndown collar. People can wear tuxedos with black shoes for evening events. Generally, tuxedos are costlier than suits.

Suit

The jacket, lapel and pants of the suit are of the same material. And suits generally have plastic or fabric-covered buttons instead of satin buttons. Suits are quite versatile than tuxedos. They go well with both bowtie and long tie. You can wear a suit with different types of shirts in different colours and patterns. And they can be worn anytime for any occasion like formal meetings, dates, wedding, etc. Basically, suits are up for both formal and informal events. And you can wear a suit with loafers or slip-on shoes as well. You generally pay less for suits than you pay for a tuxedo.

Which one is better for wedding?

Tuxedo and suit are both good for weddings. But if you are having a daytime occasion, then avoid a tux as they are for only evening functions. But tuxedos are great for those who want to try something different on their big day. And if suits are your preference, then you can play with different colours, patterns, shirts and shoes with it.

Credits :theblacktux, theknot, getty images

