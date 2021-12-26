Types of liqueurs you must have at your bachelor party

It can be safe to say that a bachelor party is a landmark event that men look forward to in their lives. It is probably the only wedding-related ritual where your friends have as much fun as you. And it allows you the chance to shun people pleasing and do just what’s right for you. Hence, such bachelor parties provide relief and solace from what can be a rigorous wedding planning schedule. While you’ve probably already planned the activities and guest list for your bachelor party, we discuss the drinks you may wish to serve at your event.

Most grooms love this bash for being an all-night rager that promises wild fun and revelry. So naturally, many like to test their limits on drinking alcohol this evening. If you don’t want to run out of beverage options, yet serve some scintillating drinks, then read on. We bring you a quick list of drinks and cocktails that you should stock up on for your bash.

Irish Whiskey

If you have many guests with diverse drink preferences, then blended Irish whiskey is for you. This magical blend is graced with the nutty flavor of sherry casks and reminds you of the aroma of vanilla bourbon casks. In case liqueur laced with notes of cocoa and coffee is ideal, then you shall enjoy Irish whiskey immensely.

Your Beer options

When it comes to beer, you could have pale ale or blonde ales in bottles or cans of beer. If you’re a connoisseur of good ale, then bring home Belgian Dark ale for your bash. Consider getting a Keg if you are hosting the party at a friend’s home. Right from keg stands to other such revelry, this offers you tons of options to make your evening more fun.

Gin and Rum

If you’re a fan of the classics, then you must have some rum on hand. While white rum is especially a huge hit on its own, Gin is also a great choice if you wish to go old school with this ancient spirit.

Some select Non-Alcoholic Beverages

In the spirit of being prepared, you must have some non-alcoholic beverage options as well. Popular choices are bottled water, canned fruit juices, iced tea and soda.

Should a groom choose to have a bash without alcohol, you could steer clear of the alcoholic options. However, it would still be wise to have a bespoke liqueur menu for your guests, in case they wish to have some cocktails that evening.

