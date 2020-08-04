Udaipur to Goa: THESE are the 5 best destination wedding locations in India

Wedding is one of the most magical days of your entire life that you want to spend with your close family and friends. From sun-kissed beaches to royal palaces, India has beautiful locations that can make your wedding day look like a fairy tale.

Without a single doubt, your wedding is the most important day of your entire life. It’s a beautifully new beginning for you and your partner to tie the wedding knot. And what could be better than locking these moments tightly in memories by choosing a gorgeous destination for the wedding.

You don’t necessarily need to spend truckloads of money for a dreamy destination wedding. All you need to make your wedding celebration unforgettable is a good destination and the people you love. India is a mixed blend of some royal, exotic and gorgeous locations that can embellish your wedding day with charm and beauty. From snow-capped mountains to sun-kissed beaches, opulent palaces and enormous forts, here is a list of 5 gorgeous wedding destinations in India that can make your wedding day look like it’s straight out of a dreamy fairy-tale.

1. Udaipur

With crystal clear skies, glorious palaces and breathtakingly beautiful lakes, Udaipur is amongst the top best locations for a regal destination wedding. With the splendid view of lake Pichola and vibrant setting, you would make some colourful and lively memories for your entire life.

2. Kerala

Kerala does sound a little offbeat here, but it is one of the most picturesque states in India. From the sun-kissed beach in Kovalam to pristine backwater in Alleppey, there are numerous places to tie the knot at which will leave your guests mesmerised. You can add a pinch of Kerala’s rich culture by serving the South Indian food on banana leaves or having a function on a houseboat.

3. Jaipur

Known for its magnificent palaces, ancient forts and royal mansions, Jaipur is a place to have a glorious and luxurious wedding. The majestic grandeur and simplicity of the ceremonies can be carved with mehndi artists and folk dancers. You can have a royal wedding at top-notch venues with picturesque backdrops and make a sparkling entry to the venue in a vintage car like a Maharajah or Maharani.

4. Mussoorie

Are you daydreaming of a serene wedding ceremony amidst the mountains? Mussoorie is your best bet. With a mixed bag of tall pine trees, clear blue skies, snow-capped mountains and surreal sunset views, everything about Mussoorie has a wonderful romantic air to it. This is a perfect place for your pre-wedding shoot as well under the blanket of twinkling stars.

5. Goa

Are you a beach lover? If yes, then there’s no way you won’t consider Goa as your top choice. With a mixed blend of pristine beaches, beautiful dusk, breathtaking churches and lush green forests, Goa is the best place to have your wedding functions by the poolside and in the heart of the sea for the endless nights of party and fun.

