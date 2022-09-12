Understanding the importance of a Milni function in Punjabi weddings

Indian weddings are colourful, meticulously ideated, culturally rich celebrations brimming with joy and custom. The physical, mystical, and emotive union of two souls is the very core of a wedding ceremony, but it is also about the joining of 2 clans through celebration and prayer. Since the Sanskrit word "Milan" signifies "a merger." Milni is understood to be the amalgamation of the two families. For those who are uninformed, this is followed prior to the actual wedding rites in Punjabi nuptials. The dulha is greeted by the dulhan's family members once he enters, and rosewater is sprinkled on him. They also present him with Shagun as an auspicious gift.

Significance of the event By demonstrating how the marriage has been recognised and how the clans have united, the assembly of the two dads from each family serves as an illustration of the Milni ceremony's importance. The jaimala, the event follows the Milni, is where the couple-to-wed first interact before beginning the marital ceremonies. Even though it is only for a short time, this gives the loved ones and friends an opportunity to witness the joining of the two families. The milni ceremony's prevailing traditions In order to symbolise the closeness of the two families, the male members of the bride's clan usher in the dulha by presenting garlands (a custom that is particularly prevalent during Sikh marriages). They also give him gifts of cash and clothing. By mending any divide in their family aided by their relatives, the dulha is received and introduced to the eldest and the littlest members of their clan. The relationship between each major participant and the bride and groom is also discussed.