Unique ways to add your own tadka to wedding customs like millennial bride Alia Bhatt

A lot of brides go through somewhat of an identity crisis ahead of their big day as they are expected to conform to conventional standards by ‘dressing as a typical bride’. Be it your aversion to wearing a red lehenga or having your hair up in that standard bun that has you feeling forlorn; you must allow yourself to get creative with customs. This is precisely what Alia Bhatt did as the feisty millennial who refused to be bogged down by traditions but embraced them with her own tadka for her nuptials. Here are a few ways you can do the same.

Bejewel your kaleere with your own lucky charms

Every Punjabi bride spends a significant amount of time carefully planning to acquire the perfect chooda and kaleeras. However, such perfection is wrought instead of sought as customization is the key to getting your dream kaleeras. Alia wove her lucky charms into her kaleere as there were trinkets such as birds and butterflies in gold. There was also the infinity sign in addition to puffy clouds and glimmering stars.

So, feel free to add elements of your own personality to the wedding jewellery to ensure that you feel like yourself on your wedding day.

Let your lehenga or blouse flaunt your spirit animal

The Sabyasachi saree that Alia wore during her nuptials was custom-made to flaunt her own personality. She had butterflies embroidered on the blouse in gold to ensure that her true self was preserved on everything from the fabric of her attire to the jewellery she wore. You can do the same by letting your wedding outfit display your spirit animal in an artsy way. Such subtle additions shall make you love your wedding outfit even more.

Weave a special message or date on your lehenga or saree

Alia chose to have her wedding date embroidered into her saree. It said, ‘The fourteenth of April 2022’. You could do the same or opt to let your attire host secret messages for your spouse-to-be. Alternatively, you can even flaunt the date you first met.

We hope you use this guide to inject your own persona into your nuptials. After all, what better day than your very own wedding to let your personality sing through your wardrobe and jewellery choices!

