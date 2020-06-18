Vanki Designs for Wedding: Here are the latest armlet design ideas for the bride to be

Vanki or Baju band is one of the most important and mandatory bridal accessories for the South Indian brides. They wear different types of Vankis in different functions or for rituals of a wedding. Vankis or armlets are adorned with some intricate works and available mostly in golden colour. There are different types of vankis such as antique vanki, armlet with heavy motif, stone studded vaki design and others. You can also wear a vanki embroidered blouse.

So, if you are trying to find some different types of vanki designs? Then this article is for you. Here, we have shared some brilliant vanki design ideas that would be perfect for your D-Day.