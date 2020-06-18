  1. Home
Vanki Designs for Wedding: Here are the latest armlet design ideas for the bride to be

Vankis are one of the prime attractions of the South Indian bridal look. Also called as armlets, this accessory looks great on a gorgeous blouse to complete the look of the new bride. Check out some vanki design ideas.
Vanki or Baju band is one of the most important and mandatory bridal accessories for the South Indian brides. They wear different types of Vankis in different functions or for rituals of a wedding. Vankis or armlets are adorned with some intricate works and available mostly in golden colour. There are different types of vankis such as antique vanki, armlet with heavy motif, stone studded vaki design and others. You can also wear a vanki embroidered blouse.

So, if you are trying to find some different types of vanki designs? Then this article is for you. Here, we have shared some brilliant vanki design ideas that would be perfect for your D-Day.

Different vanki designs for a wedding:

Choker Vanki Design

Are you looking for a vanki that is designed on the pattern of a choker? Then check out the video right below.

 

Vanki designed blouse

If you are planning to wear a blouse with the design of a vanki with embroidery, then take ideas from here.

 

Stone studded vanki design

Vankis or armlets with stone studded on it look stunning on a plain solid coloured blouse. It enhances the look.

 

Latest vanki designs of 2020

If you are thinking to go with the trends, then here are some latest vanki designs of 2020.

 

Vanki with intricate designs

Generally, all vankis are designed with heavy motifs, but here some other vankis that are made with some rich intricate designs. Let’s find them out in the video right below.

 

Also Read| Are you a bride to be? Here’s a list of traditional sarees to opt for your wedding ceremonies

Credits :wedmegood, youtube, getty images

