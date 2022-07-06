Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: 3 Reasons why Scorpio and Taurus are compatible in a marriage

Do you want to know whether you and your partner are going to hit it off? Are you interested in knowing that your relationship is destined for a cinematic nuptial and timeless bond? Well, while it depends mostly on varied aspects of your relationship but a comparison of celestial bodies can make you peep into the future of your love story. When some signs are put together, they either hold an unbreakable bond, come out to be the most powerful couple or are not attuned at all. When it comes to love and relationship, one of the most happening celebrity couples Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been an inspiration for many! Virat being a Scorpio and Anushka being a Taurus carry strong personalities and are set in their own ways but their constant emotional and intellectual smartness holds the potential to make things work, laying the foundation of a strong and successful happily ever after.

Read on to discover the catalyst behind the lovers from these two-star signs. Here are 3 reasons why Scorpio and Taurus build an unbreakable bond and usually end in marriage.

Both hold loyalty in high regard

Both Scorpio and Taurus are quite rigid and once they set their heart on someone, they become their loyalists for life, therefore, curating a bond that is deep and intense. By eradicating infidelity all at once, both these zodiac signs understand the emotional sponge of each other, safeguard their partner’s feelings and provide support whenever required. Faithfulness and trust are extremely important for them in the relationship and both of these never fail to stand true to these vital aspects of a relationship, making them connect on a deeper level, which adds up to their chemistry while tying them for a lifetime.

They feel intense emotions

When the zodiac’s bull and Scorpio get along, sparks fly a little louder because of their ability to feel things from the bottom of their heart. Taurus is often drawn to the sensual and mysterious eyes and heart of the water sign Scorpio while Scorpio is highly captivated by the bull’s strong personality trait of not giving up. Moreover, their open nature of communicating emotions adds up to their relationship, protects it from any tangles and aids in growing healthily.

They both crave protectiveness

Both Taurus and Scorpio are protective in nature and carry a little possessiveness which is extremely vital for a nourishing relationship. Both enjoy and adore the feeling of being taken care of and spend happy hours reassuring their love to their better half, growing together to the peak of their ambition.

If you crave a love that stays for a lifetime and beyond, then a cautious Scorpio and loyal and strong Taurus aid in twinning a resilient relationship.

