Vital questions to ask your wife-to-be before your roka ceremony

Everyone's definition of marriage is different. Some believe it to be a partnership that nearly completely consumes them, while others believe it to be a binding contract. By discussing your expectations, you can ensure that neither of you has any unmet wants or demands, giving you the impression that you are embarking on this new chapter as a team . Therefore, the following inquiries will assist you get off to a good marriage start and possibly prevent discontentment and divorce.

What do you fear the most?

Although it may not be a simple question, it can help you understand what makes a person tick. Understanding is important in marriage, and not simply in terms of your own aspirations. Understanding struggles and worries in regards to marriage is another important aspect. Ask the difficult questions, and your partnership will have a far deeper degree of understanding as a result.

What goals do you have for childcare and parenting?

If you both agree on having children and how many, fantastic! How to nurture them is the next thing to consider. Discuss how each partner was raised and what you liked and didn't like about it. If you have an unplanned pregnancy, what are your preconceptions around child rearing and mothering? Ask her what is her ideal scenario, do you both work and take care of the kids? Would she want to stay at home or ask you to take time off work? A discussion is critical.