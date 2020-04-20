Want a grand Sangeet ceremony? Take ideas from THESE performances to have a memorable function

Having a grand Sangeet ceremony requires a lot of planning and perfect choreography for each performance. So, if you are confused about it, take some ideas from below to get inspired for a big Sangeet function on your wedding.

Sangeet is one of the prime functions of an Indian wedding. The performances of family, friends and the couple make this ritual a grand one to start the wedding occasion with ultimate zeal as sangeet is the function where actually the party begins. And it is the place where both the families meet and greet each other for the wedding. So, it has to be a memorable one. But before setting the stage on fire, you need a solid plan for your sangeet ceremony. You should be selective enough about the songs and performances as well. Dance steps should be appropriate for each song that you have decided to dance with.

Purposes of each performance would be different. So, choreography should also be prepared accordingly. But often, it might be confusing for you to create new ideas for the performances for your Sangeet. So, you can take some ideas for arranging your sangeet ceremony from here.

Sangeet Dance Ideas: Check out these sangeet dance videos to get some good ideas for your Sangeet ceremony. Bride Performance Couple Performance Bride and Sisters Performance Bride's Friends Performance Family Dance performance

