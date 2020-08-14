Want to make your engagement party exciting? Try THESE 5 fun games to make it memorable

Don’t let your engagement party become boring. Try these fun games that can be the icebreakers for your guests. Read below to know.

Do you want to make your engagement party fun and exciting? Then create some fun games to play with your guests on that occasion. This will keep your guests entertained throughout the party and it will be a memorable evening.

But that doesn’t mean it has to be the same old games. There are many new and exciting games for this evening. We have shared 5 games to make your engagement party more lively.

Games ideas for the engagement party:

1.Set 10 to 20 questions regarding you and your partner or your relationship and ask the guests to write the answers on a paper. Give one point for each question if answered correctly and see who wins the game.

2.Take printouts of some of your photos. Then cut them in half and put each portion in an envelope. Give each of the envelopes to your guests and ask them to match the half portion with others to get the right picture.

3.In this game, guests have to ask the couple some questions about their relationship. One of the partners will write down the answer and the other one will try to guess it.

4.Each guest will make three statements about themselves, two of them will be true and the third one has to be a lie. Then others have to guess which one is true or false by giving votes.

5.Ask the guests to write about a hilarious incident with the couple and then read it out in front of everyone.

