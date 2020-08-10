Want to make your pre wedding photoshoot extra special? THESE quirky places can help you

If you want to do something different for your pre-wedding photoshoot, then choose an eccentric and quirky place. This will make the shoot extra special and memorable.

Do you want to make your pre-wedding photoshoot quirky? There are many spots in your town which are simple yet different for a photoshoot. They will give a great touch to your pre-wedding photos.

There are no rules for choosing a place for the photoshoot. So, here are some quirky places to take your pre-wedding photoshoot to another level. Check them out.

Eccentric places for pre-wedding photoshoot:

Cafes

If you and your partner are foodies, then cafes are a great idea for the photoshoot. There must be several cafes in your town, so choose any one of them based on its theme and go ahead. You can also do the photoshoot in multiple cafes with your favourite food.

Gym

If you guys are health freaks, then there is no better option than the gym. Working out together and doing photoshoot would be memorable before your wedding.

Tennis court

A pre-wedding photoshoot doesn’t always have to be a lavish shoot. You can make it quirky. So, if you are sports lovers, then plan this shoot at a tennis court.

Underwater photoshoot

An underwater photoshoot is a refreshing and an exciting idea that would make your pre-wedding shoot adventurous. This will be completely different than others.

Wildlife sanctuary

Are you guys nature lovers? Then make nature a part of your pre-wedding photoshoot. Wildlife sanctuaries can prove to be a great spot.

Your home

Who said that you can’t do your photoshoot at your own place? After spending several days in quarantine, your home would be just nice to make your pre-wedding photoshoot memorable.

Also Read: DIY Gift Wrapping Ideas: 5 creative ideas to wrap your wedding presents

Share your comment ×