Ways to plan a magical Wizard of Oz-inspired wedding

Do you yearn for a magical wedding with a yellow brick road aisle, rich green tone and all that glitter and gold? If yes, then a supernatural Wizard of Oz-inspired wedding will make your ceremony venue a piece of eye candy that will transport your guests to a land of the rainbow as they rejoice in this special moment with you. Picking out captivating and whimsical accessories from the much-loved fairy-like classic movie will take you to a magical world with the man of your dreams while making your ‘I do’ affair super starry and elegant. If you are a couple, who is hugely fancied by a whimsical wedding celebration, then here we gathered a list of elements that you could pick and beautify your wedding venue with to plan a magical Wizard of Oz-inspired wedding.

The green sequin table setting with golden tableware

All those Oz lovers out there will surely know the prominence of green. The colour green symbolises the Emerald City in which Oz resides and therefore a décor without this lavishing colour is something we don’t approve of. Amp up the flair of magic by opting for a sequin green tablecloth with golden cutlery plates, green tinted glass and some candles all around. White flowers as the centrepieces will work as icing on the cake and will make your venue all pretty and elegant.

Giant fancy chandeliers with an all-white seating

A dreamy wonderland wedding is incomplete without chandeliers. Introduce multiple chandeliers of similar sizes to jazz up the décor of your venue with royal and enchanted vibes. Blend in all white-seating with the back adorn in golden tinges and bring the fairyland to your wedding venue. Embellished and crystal beaded chandeliers can also be picked to augment the look beautifully.

A vibrant sunflower aisle to represent the yellow brick road

Prepare your own adorable yellow aisle that will take you down towards your man just like a yellow brick road leads to the Emerald City in the magical Wizard of Oz. Well, you can obviously customise it as per your liking, but make sure that you keep fancily festoon sunflower potted plants on both sides of the aisle and spread some petals in between to experience that pretty classic feel. White tent, green foliage, pampas, dried leaves, mason jars, and scented candles can be double up with a sunflower aisle to create an off-beat surreal aisle.

A pretty rose entrance for the bride like the good queen Glinda

In the magical wizard of Oz, the tint of red epitomizes the Quadling country. Bring the colour of romance to your D-day décor by decking your entryway with red roses and helium balloons. It will enchant your space with its fragrance while making your entrance luxurious, royal and captivating. White drapes and fairy lights will create a stunning venue.

Tie the knots most romantically by going with this dreamlike Wizard of Oz-inspired theme. The above-written ways will glam up your wedding décor in the dreamiest way. You can also match these elements with other beautiful accents as per your liking.

Also Read: 5 Bar set-up ideas that will jazz up your wedding decor like a pro