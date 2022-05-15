Ways to plan a wonderful tea-party bridal shower

A tea party is the most elegant and perfect theme for a bridal shower. You can actually revolve the style around the bride's personality, whether it's traditional, classic, or casual. This is the bride's opportunity to share her happy news with those closest and the dearest. If you decide on a specific type of tea party—high tea, vintage, floral, or elegant—it will be easier to choose the appropriate decorations, invitations, and games.

Here we bring you 4 ideas on how you can throw a tea-themed bridal shower.

1. Tea assortment

Without actual tea, this bridal shower theme would be incomplete. Keep fancy and assorted teapots throughout the party, keep refreshing them with hot water. Serve unique varieties that complement the rest of your event's decor. Because tea themed parties are all about elegance, you can keep the décor in pastel colours and make it look feminine. You can even serve the tea in glass crockery to highlight the colour.

2. Party favors

You must get creative with what gesture you chose to give away to your guest- whether small or big- and it must definitely be original. Send party favours home with guests to help them remember this special occasion. Some examples include a package of tiny cookies or candies, handmade soaps, or a small container with exotic loose tea or a tea ball.

3. Tea party cake

Tea-themed bridal cake doesn’t complement super-rich, indulgent desserts, so keep your offerings as light as possible. A petite naked cake decorated with all sorts of bite-sized delights is a wise choice—and one that, thanks to its minimal icing, will not clash with the flavours of your signature drinks.

4. Venue setting

As long as the venue can accommodate everyone on the guest list, you can't go wrong. It is traditionally held at the host's home, but it can be held anywhere; popular locations include a favourite restaurant, park, or banquet hall. Showers can also be held at an art studio, beauty salon, spa, or gallery, depending on the size of the guest list and the bride's preferences.

These are some of the considerations you should make before hosting a wonderful tea party complete with delectable food and beverages! Get ideas for a memorable tea party for your bride!

