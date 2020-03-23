Wedding and Coronavirus: Find out how COVID 19's spread has impacted the Indian wedding industry

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mohit Birla, Co-Founder, Aarika Productions has opened up on how the Indian wedding scene is impacted by COVID-19.

World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the novel Coronavirus outbreak as a controllable Pandemic. For the unversed, the outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. COVID-19 has claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs. The deadly virus has claimed 7 lives in India so far. To curb the rampant spread, lockdown on offices, educational institutions, restaurants and workplaces and self-isolation has been advised.

With social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings being the need of the hour, many industries including wedding have taken a hit across the world. Many couples are either postponing weddings or conducting the same with very few people and following guidelines. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mohit Birla, Co-Founder, Aarika Productions has opened up on how the Indian wedding scene is impacted by COVID-19.

Weddings and Coronavirus: Read on to find out how coronavirus has impacted the wedding industry.

Q: Did any of your assignments that you know someone got cancelled?

A: So, some of our bookings for the upcoming months have been cancelled. There are some clients who are still waiting to see further developments on this matter and would decide accordingly. Similarly, a lot of our peer photographers are informing that couples are cancelling the assignment.

Q: What preventive measures are being taken at weddings that you have noticed?

A: After the health ministry’s advisory couples are either cancelling their events or are postponing the wedding date. For those who cannot cancel the events have cut down the events that are not very important and for the main events like the wedding and Ring Ceremony, they are only inviting their close relatives and friends. Even the venues, photographers and event management companies are putting efforts by keeping the team sanitised, also venues are offering hand sanitizers at the entry of the venue.

Q: What are the precautions you are taking during the outbreak?

A: Since the outbreak, we have minimized our direct meetings with the clients. We are instead using alternate ways like video calls for these sessions or are doing telephonic meetings. The team members who have returned from an outstation shoot are given 14 days of self-quarantine leave. I am personally looking after our office and staff sanitization. We have kept hand sanitisers and asked the team to keep an at least 1-meter distance between each other in the office. I and my team are avoiding going to any crowded place and are staying indoors.

Q: Any tips to people who are conducting weddings now or for those who have delayed?

A: I think people who are conducting weddings must follow strict health advisory laid out by MoHFW and cut down the number of guests at their events. My tip would be that instead of conducting the wedding at a banquet or a farmhouse, couple if possible should conduct the event at home with only the most important people attending it. Kids and elderly people must abstain from attending. Hand sanitizers must be kept everywhere during the event and regular announcements must be made amongst the guest to sanitise their hands regularly. They must talk to the vendors and make sure proper precautions must be taken during the preparation and execution of the events like the team must undergo sanitization. The only advice I can give at this time is to keep calm, sanitize, marry!

Q: What are the losses that you or the sector as a whole has got?

A: Thankfully, this is a lean season, so we did not have a lot of bookings and for the upcoming months, I believe, health organizations and our government along with the general public would take cohesive actions against this pandemic to defeat it. This has already been initiated by our PM by calling in a Janta Curfew on Sunday and has requested everyone to practice social distancing during this worst phase that the whole world is passing through.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More