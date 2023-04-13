55 Wedding Announcement Wordings: Share Your Joy with Style!

Introduction

Announcing your or your loved one's union brings indescribable joy. Wedding announcement wording is the key to sharing beautiful wedding details with your family, friends, colleagues, peers and even those who couldn't make the guest list.

Crafting the perfect wedding announcement requires precision and a personal touch. You want to send a message that accurately represents the love story and the special day that the families shared. This message and a small gift can be sent to those who couldn't attend or didn't make the invitation list. Let your wedding announcement wording speak for your heart, and allow the world to bask in the glory of the blessed union.

55 Wedding Announcement Wordings

We've gathered 55 wedding announcement examples for your inspiration. You can customize them any way you like and make them uniquely yours.



Unique Wording For Wedding Announcements

We are beyond thrilled to announce that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have tied the knot! They exchanged vows on [date] and are now happily married. With great joy, we announce the union of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Their wedding took place on [date], and they couldn't be happier to start their new journey together. Love has conquered all, and we couldn't be happier to announce the marriage of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Their wedding day on [date] was simply magical. They said, "I do!" [bride's name] and [groom's name] have officially become one on [date]. Let's wish them a lifetime of love and happiness! We are extremely excited to announce that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have made it official! They said their vows on [date], and we couldn't be happier for them. The big day went by, and we are delighted to share that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married! Their wedding day on [date] was an absolute dream. A perfect match made in heaven. [Bride's name] and [groom's name] have tied the knot on [date]! May their marriage be filled with love and joy always. They have said their vows and pledged their love forever. Please join us in congratulating [bride's name] and [groom's name] on their wedding day, [date]. [Bride's name] and [groom's name] have officially sealed the deal! They tied the knot on [date], and we couldn't be more thrilled for them. With immense happiness, we announce the marriage of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. They exchanged vows on [date], and we wish them all the love in the world. They said, "I do," It was a beautiful day. Please join us in celebrating the union of [bride's name] and [groom's name], who were married on [date]. The wait is over and we couldn’t be happier to share the big announcement. [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married! Their wedding day on [date] was unforgettable. Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we announce the marriage of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. They said their vows on [date], and we wish them nothing but the best. This is the moment we've all been waiting for! [Bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married after exchanging vows on [date]. Two hearts have become one. We’re thrilled to share that [Bride's name] and [groom's name] were married on [date], and we are happy to share their joy as they begin their life together.

Wedding Announcement Wording for Uninvited Guests

16. Since you couldn't be there in person, we wanted to let you know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] were married on [date]. We look forward to your company soon!

17. We regret not having you with us at the wedding, but we wanted to share the news that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have officially tied the knot!

18. Since you couldn't be with us on our big day, we wanted you to know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married. We hope to see you soon!

19. Since we couldn’t share our big day with you, we wanted you to know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily wed!

20. We regret not having you by our side on our wedding day, but we wanted to let you know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married!

21. Though you couldn't attend our wedding, we wanted you to know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married. We hope to celebrate with you soon!

22. We wish you could have been with us on our wedding day, but we wanted you to know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have said, "I do!" We look forward to celebrating with you soon.

23. We understand that you could not join us on our special day, but we wanted to share the news that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married.

24. Although we missed having you at our wedding, we wanted to let you know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married!

25. We hope this announcement finds you well, even though you couldn't attend our wedding. Here’s an announcement to let you know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have tied the knot.

Formal Wedding Announcement Wording with Reception Invitation

26. We joyfully announce the union of our beloved son/daughter with their soulmate. Please join us in celebrating their reception day.

27. The honor of your presence is requested at the wedding reception of [bride's name] and [groom's name] following their holy matrimony.

28. We are extremely delighted to announce that the wedding bells rang for [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Please join us in celebrating their reception.

29. With great happiness, we invite you to celebrate the wedding of our son/daughter with their partner. I invite you to join them for their reception.

30. With immense pleasure, we announce the marriage of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Kindly join us in celebrating their momentous reception.

31. We cordially invite you to the formal reception ceremony of [bride's name] and [groom's name] as they start their journey together.

32. The pleasure of your company is requested at the joyous occasion of the formal reception ceremony of [bride's name] and [groom's name].

33. We proudly announce the formal union of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Please join us in honoring their love and commitment at the wedding reception.

34. We cordially request your presence at the reception ceremony of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Let's raise a toast to their everlasting happiness.

35. We are extremely happy to announce the wedding of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Your presence is highly anticipated at their wedding reception.

Casual Post Wedding Announcement Wordings

36. Love has brought them together forever! [Bride's name] and [groom's name] exchanged vows on [date], and we couldn't be happier for them.

37. They've officially become life partners! [Bride's name] and [groom's name] said "I do" on [date], and we wish them all the love and joy in the world.

38. They've tied the knot and started their forever journey together! [Bride's name] and [groom's name] were married on [date], and we're thrilled to share in their happiness.

39. We're excited to announce that [Bride's name] and [groom's name] have become husband and wife! They exchanged vows on [date], and we wish them a lifetime of love and bliss.

40. They've sealed their love and commitment for each other! We’d be happy if you can join us in congratulating [Bride's name] and [groom's name] on their wedding day, [date].

Informal Wedding Announcement Wordings For Your Wedding

41. We tied the knot! Although we missed having you there, we wanted to share that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married.

42. Our wedding day was unforgettable, and we wish you could have celebrated with us. We are excited to announce that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married!

43. We’re sorry you couldn't be with us on our special day. So, we wanted to share the news that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have become one. We are looking forward to celebrating with you soon!

44. We are aware that you wanted to be at the wedding and had sent us your blessings for the D-day. We wanted to let you know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married and will be celebrating with you soon!

45. We wanted to share the news about the best event of our lives. [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married! Although you couldn't be there in person, we felt your love from afar.

46. The party may be over, but our love story has just begun! We wanted to let you know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married and wish to thank you for sending them lovely wishes!

47. Although our big day wasn't complete without you, we want you to know that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially wed! We look forward to sharing our joy with you and creating unforgettable memories.

48. Our wedding day may have gone, but the love and memories will last forever. We are excited to announce that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married.

49. We wanted to share the good news that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married! Although we missed having you there, we felt your love and support from afar.

50. Our wedding may have been intimate, but the love and joy were immeasurable. We wanted to inform you that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married!

Facebook Wedding Announcement Wordings

51. Bride's [name] and [Groom's name] have tied the knot! Cheers to their happily ever after!

52. Breaking news: [Bride's name] and [Groom's name] are now officially joined forces and are married! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

53. Love was in the air as [Bride's name] and [Groom's name] exchanged vows and became one. Cheers to the happy couple!

54. It's official! [Bride's name] and [Groom's name] are now Mr and Mrs Wishing them all the happiness in the world!

55. Love knows no bounds! [Bride's name] and [Groom's name] tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by loved ones. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Conclusion

Wedding announcement wording is crucial to sharing your or your loved one's union with the world. From short and snappy to formal and elegant, the options are endless. Whether through traditional mail or social media, the correct wording can make all the difference. So be creative, and let your love shine through these words. Congratulations on the wedding!

