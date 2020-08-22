Wedding Cake Design: 5 Ways to use fresh flowers on the cake to steal the show

When flowers are used on the wedding cake, then it becomes gorgeous. And if they are fresh original flowers, then your wedding cake will look more vibrant. So, here’s how you can use fresh flowers differently on your wedding cake.

A wedding function is never complete without a gorgeous cake. The celebration itself goes to another level with a fabulous wedding cake. But the beauty of a wedding cake depends a lot on its decoration and flowers play a major part in it. The decoration of the cake gets enhanced by the use of right flowers. You can opt for artificial ones, but have you thought about real fresh flowers?

Original fresh flowers make the wedding cake look vibrant. But there are certain things to keep in mind while opting for fresh flowers for the wedding cake, like the season, colours, and pattern etc. The final look of the wedding cake depends a lot on how you are using the flowers on it.

How to use fresh flowers on your wedding cake?

1. Often the base of the wedding cake is left empty without anything, but you can change it. Use some fresh and colourful flowers at the base of the cake. You can also use that colour on the cake as a border.

2. Create a bouquet with different types of flowers for your cake and place on it keeping other areas of the cake empty. This will be looking like a statement piece of the cake.

3. Flowers can easily catch everyone’s attention with their vibrancy. So, use that thing by placing some colourful flowers only at the top of the cake keeping the rest portion empty. This will steal the show.

4. Adding floral fillers in between the layers of the wedding cake is another great way to use fresh flowers to make the cake look elegant. It’s advisable to use large blooms of subtle colours.

5. Sometimes, less is more. So, you can use this trick for your naked cake. Use one large fresh flower to complement the wedding cake. Minimalist brides or grooms will like this design the most.

