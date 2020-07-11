Wedding Cake Tips: 7 Things to consider before you finalise your wedding cake

Wedding Cake Tips: Before you shortlist your d-day cake, consider these important tips. Read on to know more.

Wedding cakes are quite mandatory in western weddings and nowadays, even Indians like to have and cut wedding cakes. If you are also planning to get one for your wedding soon, then you are at the right place as today we are chalking out wedding cake 101 to make sure that you select the best one for your d-day. Wedding planning involves innumerable stuff but you will agree that selection and tasting session of cake is the most fun and relaxing out of the todo list.

For many, wedding cakes could be mere just additional stuff and part of the wedding but there are some who actually get married for wedding cakes. Jokes apart, there are wedding cake obsessive souls who want their d-day cakes to be the best and memorable one. If you are curious to know some tips and hacks then read on.

Here's our guide to select the perfect wedding cake:

1. Cake tasting appointment

Before you head to your cake-tasting appointment, give the bakery information about your wedding date, your venue, and your estimated number of guests. This is the first step to finalize the bakery.

2. Pricing and budget

So, after the availability, you should go for the cake which falls under your budget. You can show them designs you like and baker guys can share an estimated price based on the design. Also, ask them about pricing. Is your wedding cake will be priced by the slice or number of tiers or other factors, get the details and break-up right!

Don't get wooed by exotic flavours and forget your budget. For instance, more flavors, more complicated design means more money. Ask pricing for decoration, adornments, sugar-paste flowers and lace etc.

3. Dummy tier

If you want to have 3 tier cake or more but you have a small number of guests, then, of course, you can enjoy it. No, you don't have to order the extra cake as you can always ask the bakery to add dummy tiers. They are usually made from plastic foam.

4. Get information about what will go inside and outside of your cake

Figure out how many tiers you want as per your guest list. Then you can decide what goes inside and outside the cake. For instance, zero down the flavours and layers and then have to figure out the frosting flavors and the spreads that can accompany frostings. You can select either fondant or buttercream among others for the outer layer. Of course, the bakers will help with information and you can taste them during tasting sessions.

5. Different flavour in each tier

Did you know you can get a different flavour for each tier? Instead of selecting a crowd-pleaser flavour for the whole cake, you can select different flavours as per your and partner's choice.

6. You can either go for regular or creative

It is fine if you want to go unconventional to make it personal or showstopping. You can always go for custom cake toppers, including wedding colours in a unique way and hide little messages in the design. There is no dearth of creative cakes. You can Google for inspiration. You can definitely discuss cool ideas and execution and other details with the baker. If you want a simple one, then you can go naked wedding cakes or all-time fav simple frosted wedding cakes.

7. Keep in mind the weather

If you are planning to have an outdoor wedding and during hot climate, then whipped cream, meringue and buttercream may melt. Either you can go for summer icing options or opt for a fondant-covered cake.

