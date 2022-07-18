Wedding cocktail bar design ideas to wow your guests

The bar is undoubtedly the most popular area at any wedding cocktail party. Cocktails are the ideal way to get folks in the mood for a party. Your wedding cocktail bar is where your guests will mingle, sample your carefully picked signature cocktail, and return all through the night. Whatever kind of wedding mood you're going for, there's a great wedding bar for you. Superb decor is everything to start with; it doesn't have to be huge or expensive, just capable of pulling the feels.

Here we bring you 4 wedding cocktail bar idea to up the game.

1. Include hashtags

Unless you're having an intimate wedding, you'll undoubtedly want to develop a wedding hashtag to make your day even more memorable by implementing it into the wedding bar decor. Begin by jotting down your first and last names, as well as the date of your wedding. Then, experiment with different words to perfect your hashtag game!

2. Choose something portable and mobile

Bars on wheels are all the rage, and they're only getting cuter. For an outdoor event, you can design the cocktail cart to match the wedding theme. The drinks on wheels are an alternative to traditional catering offerings, giving visitors a one-of-a-kind experience that they will cherish for years ahead.

3. Use floral for garnishes

Garnish a trademark cocktail with an exotic flower, such as a peony, to distinguish it from the other cocktails you must have seen available at your friend's wedding bar. The vibrant colour will create a stir in the room, and more people will likely request it. While flowers and herbs look lovely as decorations, you can take it a step ahead by transforming your arrangements into garnishes. It will include the natural decor of the table into the cocktail itself.

4. Make a statement shelf

No wedding is complete without a statement shelf, and placing the glasses of fizz on a shelf for guests to pick up at their leisure will elevate the format of a standard toast. statement shelf allows you to show off all of the lovely glassware you paid an extortionate amount to rent. Plus, it's useful for the bartenders who work so hard to keep the cocktails pouring!

The aforementioned suggestions will undoubtedly improve the game of your wedding cocktail bar.

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Mehendi decor inspired by couples