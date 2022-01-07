Wedding decor highlights inspired by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding

Nothing stands out more in your wedding photos than your wedding decor. And with the mandap being so important in an Indian wedding, it is respected if it is decorated with all the love and care. It is the central element of wedding decorations and that is what we exactly witnessed at the wedding affair of the power couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Their mandap décor looked straight out of a movie set! With the breath-taking décor, Ankita and Vicky's pheras were all things beautiful.

So, before you go out and scout on your wedding decoration, we have narrowed down a quick décor guide inspired by the adorable couple’s wedding mandap venue.

Red and White Colour Mandaps

Be it a day wedding or an evening one, the combination of red and white colour theme never goes wrong. White mandaps have their own distinct charm. Whether the one’s with a canopy or the traditional setup with flowers, foliage, and greenery, white is always a big hit. Red only tends to add more beauty to the décor. If you are a romantic at heart, nothing better than a red and white mandap combination that is elegant- yet so dreamy perfect.

Temple-like structure theme

If you are inspired by the desire to recreate the majesty and grandeur of a traditional temple structure, then you should go for a dome or a temple-like structure theme to make your wedding mandap look grander and more royal. The pillars can either be adorned with flowers or drapes. In addition, you can add a crystal chandelier and might as well experiment with the ceiling of the mandap.

Wall hung water fountain setup

Ankita and Vicky’s wedding ceremony got commenced with a lovely mandap set up by a wall fountain at the backdrop. Wall-hung water fountains have always been a much subtler and grandiose option of all the water displays. It is not only a focal point in your décor, but it also looks so relaxing and pleasing. The falling water fountain setup makes up for a luxurious and a traditional and earthy spirit setup.

On your special day, what is more special is your wedding décor that creates an elegant backdrop. Hence these are some drool-worthy mandap décor ideas that you can use on your magical, once-in-a-lifetime celebration, that you have always dreamt of.

Also Read: Wedding decor highlights you can steal from Vicky and Katrina's royal wedding