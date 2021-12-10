Wedding decor highlights you can steal from Vicky and Katrina's royal wedding

Hosting an Indian wedding with hundreds of guests and week-long festivities requires you to bring your A-game. Whether you are the ladkiwale or the ladkewale, the natural tendency is to make your wedding memorable and the event of a lifetime. This is exactly why choosing to have a lavish royal wedding at a heritage hotel like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is the ideal way to live life king-size like a Maharaja of the past. Today, we bring you a quick decor guide inspired by the wedding of the two actors to make your dreams of having a glorious regal wedding a reality.

1. Tap into royal desi heritage for the venue

If you wish to have a royal theme, then the easiest way to set the tone is with the right venue. A fort hotel in Rajasthan would be ideal for your ceremony. You can also opt for a palace converted into a heritage hotel like Umaid Bhawan Palace for your nuptials. This ensures that the gorgeous fort brings a touch of rich history and a rustic vibe to your wedding that is inimitable.

2. Plan a Grandiose Entrance

There are a few ways to plan a grand entrance. You can opt for ostentatious LED lighting, an archway of fresh blooms and props at the entrance to wow your guests. Additionally, you can either enter the venue riding an elephant or even drive in the comfort of a vintage car as fireworks explode in the sky.

3. Jaimala atop a Fort or Tower

Vicky and Katrina had a stunning Jaimala ceremony on the façade of the fort hotel where the baraatis looked on from the grounds. While the couple exchanged vermala on the first floor of the building, palace guards waved massive flags on the floor above them and fireworks exploded on every level of the fort as soon as the jaimala was completed.

Such thoughtfully planned decor is the key to making your event successful. We hope that you use these ideas to add spice and joy to your nuptials!

