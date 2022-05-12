Wedding decor ideas you should embrace for a seaside ceremony

Who does not adore the idea of a coastal, exotic beach wedding? The stars over, the sun drowning, musical beach waves and the venue all draped in the fairy lights, is there any better way to celebrate your love? Only the notion lends itself to varied elements and styles ranging from boho to tropical, glamorous to minimal, and casual to chic- the sky is the limit when it comes to a seaside wedding ceremony. Anything and everything can be decorated in such a giant outdoor venue. All you have to do is pay special attention to embracing a breathtaking wedding décor and creating the finest settings. Here are some wedding décor ideas to convert your venue into a magical affair so that you can say your ‘I do’ in the most mystical way by the beach.

Tropical entrance

An entryway is the very first thing that your guest come by and therefore making a statement right from the entrance will obviously steal their heart away. Since seaside wedding is majorly associated with boho and tranquil artefacts, rustic bamboo touch with sheets of lush leaves curates a passage to tropical beachy vibes at your nuptials. Reach out for natural elements and airy textures like wood organic staples, reviving accents, and nature-related components for a more realistic and unique touch.

Faux juicy centrepieces

You must have seen floras and candles to create a tablescape but a seaside wedding calls for something offbeat. Bold, juicy faux fruits complemented with dried brown leaves can be your key to creating a unique yet vibrant d-day decor. Moreover, don’t cover the tables and chairs. Let the nude wooden show their charm. Flush your table with centrepieces of half-cut citrus fruits to depict relaxed and tranquil beachy vibes.

Aquatic trinkets aisle

An aisle is the magical pathway to all your whimsy photographs and therefore plunging it with the aquatics or underwater accessories will make everything beachy but with a touch of glam. Fineries like cheerful coral, smooth grasses, desiccated flowers, seashells, glass vases, and cactus set the mood rightly for a mermaid bride.

Super starry intimate dining space

An intimate dining table is just like icing on the cake. It does not even have to be very plush or elegant, just cosy seating with oversized cushions and fairy lights over the top is enough to take to your ceremony onto another level. Sea inspired tableware, palms table mats, and pampas grass on every corner of the seating covered under the strings of fairy lights are your best bet to have a memorable time with your loved ones on your most important day.

