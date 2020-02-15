Wedding Diaries: Here's everything a bride should know before buying her bridal shoes

Wedding is the most important occasion of every bride's life. Hence she wants too look the best, and feel comfortable with what she wears. When it comes to comfort, bridal shoes play a key role. Here are somethings that you should keep in mind before buying bridal shoes.

Becoming a bride is not an easy task. A bride has to take care of so many things. Right from the outfit to the footwear, everything should complement the look she has in mind. She wants to look like a dream and has been dreaming about it since childhood. And to look perfect, she needs to feel comfortable. While there's not much we can do with the outfits, since they are meant to be heavy, we can do pretty much everything by picking the right pair of shoes. They are important not for how they look, but also for how they feel. It's because the wedding requires you to stand, dance, run around constantly to meet the guest. Hence, it's essential to wear a comfortable pair while doing so.

Read below to find out some things that you should keep in mind before buying your bridal shoes.

Understand what you are buying:

If your shoes are going to be seen in the outfit, then think whether the shoes will go with the outfit's design or not. Also, if you have an outdoor party, then wear something comfortable and avoid pointy heels.

Go shopping in the evening:

Your feet swell up a bit in the evening, so shop for shoes in the evening. This way you'll get a better idea as to what will fit you and look good on you.

Pay attention to the details:

Lining the shoe is very important. Check the interior lining of the shoes, and if you don't find one look for another pair or ask the shopkeeper to add a thin lining.

Buy comfortable shoes:

If you have never worn stiletto in your life and are going to wear it for the first time in your wedding, then avoid it by all means. Your bridal shoe should be more comfortable. So opt for styles that you are more comfortable and that you know to walk in.

Invest in two pairs:

You don't have to do so because you are confused. Pick one dream pair and pick one pair that is your backup pair, which is more comfortable than the dream pair.

Say no to sales:

Shoes in the sale are from the old collection and the adhesive/gum for the shoes gets worn out if it’s old. Chances are that your shoes will open up – so don’t risk it!

