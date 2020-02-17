Wedding Dress: Tara Sutaria's best ethnic looks to recreate this marriage season

Tara Sutaria's has been sporting some of the amazing ethnic looks. And today we have compiled some of her best looks that you can recreate this marriage season

Planning to get married or attending someone's wedding and want some ethnic outfits inspo? Then we have got you covered. We know that it is the peak wedding season right now and many people either are getting married or attending someones. The best source for some inspirations is of course Bollywood. Today we are talking about Tara Sutaria's ethnic looks. The actress, who was last seen in Marjaavan, has been giving us serious ethnic wear goals. I have been following her and she has till now donned some amazing sarees and lehengas which you can recreate.

Tara is not only gorgeous but she knows how to slay both ethnic and western wears. But I am a big fan of her ethnic style. They not just elegant without being OTT but still experimental and bespoke.

Here are some of her looks that you can steal from, which are amazing for getting some inspiration for the upcoming weddings.

1. Ethereal is the word that comes to my mind when I see this look. The outfit has a good amount of embroidery and shimmer but it got balanced thanks to its subdued color.

2. This blush pink lehenga is another outfit that we are crushing on. Don this look and we are sure that you will give others a run for their money.

3. One cannot miss a beat with this simple yet fashionable attire. The attire is modern yet has some traditional vibe.

4. If you want to go for a saree, then you can never go wrong with a sequinned one that Tara is sporting in the below picture.

5.Mango yellow is one of the in colors right now. She has perfectly nailed the look. You can sport this attire during mehendi or haldi ceremony.

6. This blue off-shoulder gown is an absolute goals! We are also swooning over the neckpiece and her hairdo & sheen makeup.

7. This Champagne hued co-ord will catch everyone's attention for sure. Go for this heavily sequined blouse, matching skirt and cape and stand out from the crowd.

Credits :Instagram

Read More