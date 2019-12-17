Wedding Fashion: Here's everything you should know about BRIDAL chooda covers

Bridal fashion has become a real thing now. Every bride has her own style and prefers to do things her own way. If you are going to become a bride soon, then you must know about this latest bridal trend.

When it comes to fashion, there's something about wedding fashion that makes it so different and special from others. Right from choosing the perfect lehenga to choose a chic dress for bachelorette, a bride wants everything to be nothing but perfect. Right from the wedding outfits, to the engagement rings and other accessories- a bride makes sure to have everything as per her taste. Not only this but nowadays, picking up choodas as per your preference has also become a thing. A chooda is a set of white and red bangles, traditionally worn by Indian brides on their wedding day and for a few months after the wedding.

Thanks to the Bollywood divas, wearing fashionable choodas have become a trend. And brides nowadays are opting for customized chooda which matches their wedding outfit. And while you may find beautiful chooda designs for your outfit, finding a chooda cover can be a task. Yes, the biggest bridal trend of the year 2019 is the bridal chooda cover.

If you are still don't know what we are talking about, then read below to find out more.

Bridal chooda covers

Earlier when the brides got married, their hands were covered with a piece of cloth, as it is considered inauspicious for the bride to see the choodas before the wedding. And now with brides going all fashion-conscious, they try and avoid the idea of carrying handkerchiefs with their outfits. And with this, comes the trend of chooda covers which are now available in different colours to match the bride’s wedding outfit.

Where can you buy them:

Usually the bride prefers to have chooda covers matching their outfits, so you can always request our wedding outfit designer to stitch a cover for you that matches your outfit. Apart from this, some online portals will help you with them. However, getting it custom-made as per your taste is a better option.

How much do they cost:

That completely depends on the type of material and design you choose. However, you can keep an estimate of anything between Rs. 3,000 to 10,000.

Well, this is one of the most beautiful bridal trends we have seen recently. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :PIROHI by NB

