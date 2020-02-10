Wedding Festivities: Check out the popular Bollywood wedding songs to perform during the Sangeet function

Read on below to know the popular Bollywood wedding songs to give a pompous performance during Sangeet ceremony at a wedding.

Sangeet is one of the most important functions of a wedding ceremony where all the family members get together and spend the night dancing and having fun. This function has to be celebrated with great grandeur and pomp. But how can a sangeet ceremony be perfect without the perfect tracks? Hence, we have listed some of the popular Bollywood hits for Sangeet in 2020. Check this out.

For an astounding bride's entry

Afreen Afreen- This soothing song is a perfect fit for the bride's entry.

Din Shagna Da- This reminds us of Anushka Sharma entering her wedding venue. This is absolutely the most suitable song for the bride's entry.

Dilbaro- This song is perfect to be played when the bride will enter the venue with her father.



For couple performance

Laung Laachi- This has been one of the popular romantic songs. The bride and groom will enjoy dancing to it.

Dil Diyan Gallan- This song from Tiger Zinda Hai is apt for a romantic dance.

Jogi- A performance on Jogi from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana will show the chemistry of the couple.

Dance with family

Kaala Chashma- This rocking hit is from the movie Bar Bar Dekho. For dance performance with family, this is a perfect track. Gather your mom, dad, cousins, aunts, uncles and all to dance with you on your big day.

Chogada- This track from Love Yatri is also a good song for family performance. Even this would be a perfect track to show your garba skills.

Gallan Goodiyan- This track from Dil Dhadakne Do has itself shown as a family dance. So, of course, this would be the perfect one for a family performance. You can also take some steps ideas from the choreography of the song.

Songs for fun performance

Aankh Marey- This one is an upbeat track up for a fun performance. The entire family can give a rocking performance on this track.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai- This track from Khoobsurat can be performed in the starting of the occasion to give the feeling that the party has kick-started.

