Wedding Festivities: HERE's a list of things to check before 24 hours of walking down the aisle

Wedding function means a lot of responsibilities. So, check out the list of things you have to check before 24 hours of the wedding.

During a wedding function, hosts are busy checking if everything is fine. They have to welcome the guests, be on time for the rituals, participate in the functions and keep everything perfect. On this day, you may overlook something unconsciously. So, here we have listed down the things to check before 24 hours of the wedding. Check it out.



DJ and a LED screen

For the DJ, you need to get a music license to play the music in the venue. And a DJ needs an LED screen for projection. This will cost you around Rs.15000-20000. So, make sure you have set everything up for the music.

Check on the electrical hub

During the wedding occasion, the most important thing is electricity which is needed for 24 hours. And if you are arranging a dance or cocktail party, then there will be some extra pressure on the electrical hub. And extra electricity charge you per extra KV which costs around Rs. 10000-15000.



Cars for the baraat

Stay away from animal cruelty and use cars for baraat. You can also opt for a rented car which comes with options; one of them is a vintage open car.

Oil heater for a winter wedding

The most prime requirement of a winter wedding is to keep your guests warm all day. So, you can rent some oil heaters for that. The numbers of the heater depend on the weather of the wedding location. 15 oil heaters will cost you around Rs. 1500 each.

Decoration for home

If there will be any pooja or any other after-wedding event at your home, then make sure the place is well decorated. Your family members can do some minimal decoration or hire some decorators to do that.

Penalties for damage

If anything from the wedding venue gets damaged then you have to pay penalties for that. This will be deducted from the deposit money or will cost you some extra charges. So, make sure everything remains intact.

