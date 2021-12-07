Wedding food inspired by Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding menu in Rajasthan

When it comes to weddings, a menu that dishes up delectable fare is the one that truly succeeds in winning the hearts of guests. It appears that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have taken special care to ensure this at their nuptials in the Hotel Six Senses in Sawai Madhopur. They’ve opted for a menu that is the perfect marriage of Indian fare and Western cuisine.

Since it is thoughtfully planned to meet the needs of their diverse guest list, it is the ideal menu. So if you’re looking at hosting a family wedding that expects guests from all parts of the country and beyond, then food inspired by the Vicky-Kat wedding menu may be just the thing for you.

Live food counters for chaat and kebabs

Live food counters are a huge hit at weddings. It is no wonder that the celebrity couple has chosen to have live kachori and chaat stalls at their event. Right from pyaaj kachoris that is a local favorite to dahi bhalla, golgappe and fusion chaat, the sky is the limit to what’s on offer. After all the guests would soon be flocking to these to have their chaat customised to be as spicy or tangy as they prefer.

The best of Rajasthani fare

Vicky-Kat also have also chosen a wide range of kebabs and traditional Rajasthani cuisine. Right from laal maans for those who prefer non-vegetarian fare to the famous dal baati churma; the celebrity couple will have nearly 15 types of daals cooked with different lentils and you may have the same to choose the best of Rajasthani fare at your wedding.

North Indian delicacies

Right from exciting fish platters to sate the appetite of guests to serving Punjabi specialities like Chole Bhature to Butter chicken; this wedding has it all.

Wedding cake and desserts

A grand wedding cake is an important part of your event. Vicky and Katrina opted for a five-tier blue and white hued wedding cake by Tiffany’s that has been specially curated by an Italian chef. You could have a cake that reflects the color theme of your wedding and stands out for your guests. When it comes to desserts the menu has a myriad of international dishes like panna cotta, cheesecakes and varied pastries to suit the palate of guests from around the world.

This couple chose a dedicated stall for paan at the wedding as a palate cleanser. Let us know which elements from the Vicky-Kat wedding menu you’d like to imbibe in your own event!

