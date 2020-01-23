Wedding Gifts: HERE are some gifts that you can give to your bride to be sister

If your sister is soon going to get married and you want to gift her something special, then here's a list of things that you can give your soon-to-be bride sister on her special day.

Wedding in the family is not less than a festival. We all prepare for it from months and make sure that it turns out to be the happiest day of the bride and groom's life. Right from the dance performances to the functions to the gifts, we make sure that everything is perfect. When we talk about gifts, there are some gifts that we give to our lovely bride-to-be sister so that she knows what she means to us.

If your sister is going to become a dulhaniya soon, then here are some quirky gifts that you can give her. These gifts will not only make her happy but it will always remind her that you love her the most.

Read below to find out what those gifts are.

An elegant watch:

A nice timeless classic watch will make for a perfect gift. You can also engrave your sisters name on it or give it the way it is. The watch will not only remind her of you, but she will also cherish the moments she has spent with you.

Makeup kit:

Is your sister putting together her bridal beauty kit? If yes, then you can add some contribution to that kit too. You can give her the brand of makeup she has always wanted or take her on a makeup shopping spree.

A spa voucher:

This gift is not only for your sister but also for your soon-to-be jijai since both of them are going to get exhausted after the week-long festivities. So a spa can not only rejuvenate and relax them but they also finally get some time for themselves.

Mr & Mrs gifts:

You can also give your sister some fun Mr & Mrs gift items with some quirky quotes written on it. Some pillow, wine glasses, coaster sets, frames will not only add more to the home decor, but they are also something that every newlywed couple needs in their home.

Trendy sunglasses:

Every girl needs some trendy sunglasses, especially when she’s off for her honeymoon. You can buy her a classic Aviator or some oversized sunnies that will up her style game by a notch.

A keepsake box:

It's not only an unusual present for your sister, but it's also very practical and useful. She has can use it store souvenirs from her wedding - dried corsages, leftover gifts favours and what not!

