Wedding lehenga trends of 2021 exclusively shared by designer Gautam Gupta

Finding the most beautiful wedding lehenga for your D-Day is the prime work. It has to be trending yet should have your desired look. So, here are some trends of wedding lehenga of 2021 exclusively shared by designer Gautam Gupta.

While the world is recovering from the boredom of last year’s pandemic, the wedding season has also seen a change from a big fat wedding to an intimate affair. The idea of a wedding is the celebration with near and dear ones. This doesn’t mean that the wedding wear has become very minimal or less elaborative, but yes, there is a lot more twirls and twist. So, Designer Gautam Gupta from Asha Gautam talks about the trending wedding lehengas.

1.Lot of Indian handmade textiles from Banarasi to Paithani to Bandhani was preferred in 2020 and also expected to make a huge impact in 2021. One can continue to see heirloom sarees as one of the biggest trends in 2021.

2.Lightweight fabrics like tulle and organza and Kota will take the centre stage in fabrics because of their featherweight and glamorous feel.

3.Dramatic sleeves, ruffles and gathers will grab a lot of attention along with deep plunging V-necklines of the blouses.

4.Layering with capes, jackets or double dupatta will add grandeur to the look like the bride’s big day, keeping the fabrics light.

5.Monochromatic colours and ombre were also different from the cliché red lehenga.

6.Pastel colours are breathtaking, especially when they are paired with the same colour family as in monochromes and ombre.

7.Belts and embroidered tagdis worn along with the lehenga and dupatta can also add an outstanding effect to the look.

8.Light-weight embroideries and appliques of beautiful woven patterns are easy-carrying and go-to styles for brides looking the for minimalistic yet distinct look.

9.We can see more and more of 3D embroideries making its mark in 2021.

10. Blouses from peplum ones to dramatic sleeves to shirt styles to cholis are the change-maker every year and in 2021 it will make a bigger impact. Also Read: Tips and hacks to make your summer wedding an Instagram wonder

Share your comment ×