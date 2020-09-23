Wedding Makeup: 7 Expert makeup tips for brides to be

To help you look your best on your D-day, we spoke to one of the most knowledgeable makeup experts, Mansi Lakhwani, who has shared with us some useful makeup tips for all the bride-to-be.

Walking down the aisle towards her groom with teary eyes and the widest smile on his face is something every bride looks forward to on her wedding day. Getting married is nothing short of a fairytale, and the bride deserves to look nothing short of a princess on her wedding day. However, fat Indian weddings are not just about a day, but it is a whole marathon that keeps you on your toes, which is why it is essential to get your beauty strategy in order.

It goes without saying that a bride’s makeup is one thing that needs extra attention and care, after all, it is your day to shine. To help you avoid any beauty blunders, we asked makeup expert, Mansi Lakhwani to give the brides-to-be some bridal makeup advice.

Here are some makeup tips for all the brides-to-be to help you look flawless on your wedding.

1. Do your research

Kick off the hunt for the best makeup look with some research. Yes, trawling the internet helps! Makeup expert Mansi suggests that you should be “sure of what you want before you share your views with your bridal artist. If you are unclear, share some reference pictures of bridal looks you admire for your MUA to read your imagination of a perfect bride.”

2. Keep in touch with your MUA

From your wedding outfit to hairdo - a lot goes into planning a gorgeous bridal look, but makeup ties the whole look together. “Your makeup will be in lieu of the outfit you have decided for your wedding, so choose your dress keeping the dream look in mind and keep in touch with your MUA on how to accessorize and bring the whole bridal look together.”

3. Schedule a trial run

“Make sure you discuss your desired look with your MUA well in advance to avoid any blunders on the wedding day. From your skin tone to your preferred lipstick shade, discuss it with your MUA,” said the makeup artist.

4. Prep your skin

If you haven’t been diligent about your skin-care routine, now is the time to begin. “Looking radiant on your wedding day is only possible if you prep your skin well. Don’t forget to invest in a good Haldi Chandan ubtan to avoid any skin problems that your kitchen haldi powder might cause.”

5. Try some “dadi maa ke nuskhe”

MUA Mansi recommends using milk and curd to scrub off the haldi ubtan, followed by cleansing, toning and moisturizing your skin. Not only will it give your face a natural glow, but save your MUA a lot of time to get you dolled up.

6. Pack some ice cubes

According to Mansi, giving yourself a nice ice massage on your way to the bridal artist will prepare your skin for the makeup you are going to wear all night long. In fact, it will help to improve blood circulation and add a natural glow.

7. Pack your makeup vanity

No bride’s wedding trousseau is complete without a makeup vanity. "Don’t forget to include a lip colour, oil blotting paper, a sponge or blender, a compact, mini makeup setting mist, pocket perfume, mouth freshener and a few band-aids,” shared MUA Mansi.

“Remember to smile and let your favourite tune play in your mind to calm the nerves as you walk down the aisle.”

ALSO READ: 6 Cool props to make your wedding photo booth extra lively to capture the fun moments

Share your comment ×