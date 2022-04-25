Wedding mandap decoration: 4 Ways to do it uniquely

What is trending these days? How to match it well with the overall theme? Should go with florals or fairy lights? We’re affirmative that you must go through a lot of confusion while picking your wedding mandap decoration and these questions will definitely strike your mind while deciding the same. Right from mandap to the aisle- it is extremely vital to incorporate a personal touch to each and every element of your d-day décor to get those Instagram-worthy pictures and to craft unforgettable lifetime memories. While you have so much on your plate to take care of, we are here to rescue you from the trouble of deciding the main star of your wedding (mandap). Here’s how you can decorate your mandap beautifully and uniquely.

Go bold with backdrops

Backdrops are so in trend these days! They not only make your décor stand out but also look oh-so-magical. If you want to deliver a contemporary vibe from your décor and mandap then you can choose a bold backdrop with a personalised message or the initials of your name and go minimal or subtle with the rest of the mandap. A lot of elements in one place can look messy and distracting or might make the look of your mandap too nasty. To keep your wedding mandap elegant, just focus on one element and try to blend it with all the décor and colour theme! Cute lines or love slogans wrapped in flowers or over a simple floral wall will double up the style, elegance and class of your décor all at once!

Highlight the details with danglers

Another one that can make your guests fall in love is going a little overboard by highlighting the overall look with the pretty danglers. This trend is just as big as the chandelier mandaps, pretty up the roof of the mandap. You can never go wrong with this beauty. Moreover, you can match the colour of the danglers with your outfits to tone the whole look identical. Whites and reds are always in fashion and look very sophisticated. Kaleere or just simple strings of your much-loved flowers can also do wonders.

All that drama with a dome

The dome reflects the classic beauty and will accentuate your wedding mandap like no other. Give it a refreshed twist with a pop of colour to make the complete look like a million bucks! You can also affix silver rod dangles and pair them well with the abundance of red florals for added beauty. Big oversize plants can be fixed in the background to make everything elegant, nice and natural.

Fairy lights touch for the whimsy

Oh, that mandap with all the fairytale vibe sets a magical setting to take the vows! All wrapped up in the beauty of magical fairy lights, this type of mandap will look extravagant and whimsical. You can fill the roof with these tiny beaut fairy lights and you can also wrap some on the pillars enfolded in flowers. To give a clean slate look keep the lighting the same throughout the entire venue.

Take cues from the pointers we mentioned above to create a masterpiece for your swears and “I do.” Whatsoever design your pick, accompany it well with the theme and colour palette to bring out the best. Don’t forget to add your own twist to reflect your personal flair.

Also Read: 27 Breathtaking and dreamy wedding decor ideas that will make you want to get married ASAP