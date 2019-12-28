Wedding Music: Tired of Din Shagna Da? Here are some bridal entry songs that you MUST add to your playlist

Are you still looking for a perfect bridal entry song? If yes, then bid adieu to Din Shagna Da and consider adding these beautiful penned songs to your playlist right away.

Wedding season is here, and it's time to pick the best outfit to shine like a star at the wedding. When it comes to wedding, every family has some of their traditions to follow. But some things like bridal entry, are always common. It's something that not only the bride but everyone in the family looks forward to. That beautiful moment when she enters the room on a perfect song surely makes the ambiance more nostalgic. And if your sister is going to become a bride soon or you are going to become a bride soon, then it's time for you to create the bridal playlist for your dulhania. No, we are not talking about Din Shagna Da, it's a beautiful song, but it's overdone, and it's time to explore some other options too.

Here are some songs that'll be perfect for your bridal entry.

Afreen Afreen:

This one's our eternally favourite bridal entry song! Not only is it a classic song, but Momina Noor's vocals are perfect for a bride's entry. It's so serene that you can imagine the beautiful bride walking down the aisle when you listen to this song.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Female):

If you love romance, then this song will be perfect for you. We can listen to this song on loop, and it's ideal for a bride who is extremely romantic at heart!

Raabta (Female version):

Yes, you might think that this is such a common song, but it's one of the most romantic and soulful songs. The female version is soul-stirring and subtle, which makes it the perfect entry song for the bride.

Kabira Encore:

Whenever I listen to this song, bridal entry is the only thing that comes to my mind. If you want a modern yet traditional entry song, then this should be your pick. Take the part from 2.26 minute onwards, where the female sings. The lyrics are pretty apt for a beautiful, modern-day entry song.

Laadli:

More than the bride, this song is perfect to describe the feeling of the brides' parents. This song is beautifully worded and is the perfect entry song for the bride that you could have asked for!

