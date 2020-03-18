Wedding Planning: 5 outfit ideas for your honeymoon

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After the wedding commotion is over, it’s time to pack for your honeymoon. But are you forgetting something? Read on to find out what is that you’re missing!

Among all the wedding festivities, the most calming experience is definitely the honeymoon. A romantic getaway with your beau away from the hustle and bustle is what you need after a storm of wedding functions. But amid the chaos, did you forget what you'll wear on your honeymoon? This is the first time you'll be making memories with your new spouse and you should look your best. We have compiled some outfit inspirations for you to reduce some of that pressure.

The Airport Outfit

Comfortable clothes should be the first on your list of airport outfits, regardless of how long the journey would be. Don't worry! You will look great because comfort is the new chic. You can wear comfortable jeans or shorts with a t-shirt, and you're ready for your flight to some of the most beautiful memories you'll make as a couple.

The Casual Outfit

A casual-chic look never goes out of fashion. A minimalistic outfit will make you look effortlessly gorgeous and the wedding glow will accentuate your overall look. A simple maxi dress is perfect for when you go sightseeing.

The Beach Outfit

Whether you splash around the water or sip a drink by the beach, one thing's for sure: you'll need a beach outfit. Find a swimsuit that flatters your figure and makes you look ravishing. You can wear a one-piece, high-waist suit or you can wear something over your swimsuit that makes you feel confident and ready for the beach without looking overdressed.

The Date Outfit

That special date on your honeymoon is the perfect time to wear the cocktail dress you have been keeping for special occasions. It will help you sweep your partner off their feet (even more than they already are) and ignite a spark over a candle-lit dinner.

The Sleepwear

Sleepwear is as important a part of your wardrobe as any other outfit. Pack beautiful lingerie pieces with a little feminine touch to make your honeymoon a bit more exciting. Of course, comfort is important but going a little out of your comfort zone could heat things up.

Keep in mind

Your honeymoon is the time to let go of the jitters and enjoy with your partner. It is a time you'll never forget. While you can wear whatever you want, indulging in some good outfits will also make your partner think that you made an effort.

