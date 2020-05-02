Wedding Planning: 9 things to ask the vendors during the Coronavirus pandemic

Here are 9 questions you should be asking your wedding vendors in case you postpone or cancel your wedding due to the pandemic.

Nobody ever thought that 2020 would turn out to be such a sad year for all of us. Coronavirus has everybody in its grip despite the efforts made by the government and people. With all the chaos going on, you must be going through a rollercoaster of emotions. It is a hard time for all of us, especially for those who were looking forward to getting married this wedding season. From the bride and groom to the wedding vendors, everyone is stressed and we understand.

The news of social distancing and lockdown must have ruined thousands of people’s wedding plans. However, it’s important to take this as a necessary measure to safeguard yourself from the worst pandemic the world has seen in decades. Since there is no choice but to postpone your wedding until the lockdown is over, you should have some clarity on how to plan your wedding if you’re thinking of postponing or cancelling the event. For that purpose, you should be asking some questions to the vendors.

Here are the things you should be asking your wedding vendors.

1) What are the fees associated with rescheduling or cancelling the wedding?

2) What available dates do you have if we reschedule the wedding?

3) What safety measures will be taken to maintain safety and hygiene from your end for the events after the lockdown?

4) What standard checks you have in place already to ensure the safety of the people?

5) Will there be any changes in the themes/food service/original ideas if we postpone the event?

6) If there is a change in the number of guests, can we pay according to the new count or will you charge us for the original list?

7) Is there a possibility that you can coordinate with other vendors (in case there is no wedding planner)?

8) Can we use the deposit for the new wedding date?

9) Can you document everything and share a copy with me via mail?

